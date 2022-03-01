Actuate Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Elraglusib Plus Retifanlimab as Investigational First Line Therapy for Patients With Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Actuate Therapeutics
·4 min read
Actuate Therapeutics
Actuate Therapeutics

Elraglusib combination Phase 2 trial with retifanlimab based on observed synergy with immune checkpoint inhibitors, and preclinical and early clinical data supporting immunomodulatory activity of GSK-3β inhibitors

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics and The University of Kansas Cancer Center today announced the enrollment of the first patient on a Phase 2 study of elraglusib (9-ING-41) plus retifanlimab combined with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer in the first-line setting (NCT05239182). The study will enroll up to 32 evaluable patients in a Simon two-stage design, with the primary objective of assessing the disease control rate of the combination regimen.

“The pre-clinical data generated with elraglusib, as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, along with clinical data supporting its immunomodulatory activity is increasingly compelling," said Daniel M. Schmitt, Actuate President & CEO. “In addition to elraglusib’s established anticancer activity via direct cytotoxicity and reversal of chemoresistance, its immunomodulatory actions may be particularly synergistic with those of anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. Driven by these synergistic mechanisms of action, we are very excited to include this clinical study in our program for patients with pancreatic cancer and as a template for studies of immunomodulatory combinations for patients with other refractory cancer types.”

Elraglusib is Actuate’s proprietary small molecule glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β) inhibitor which is being developed for adults and children with advanced refractory cancers. Retifanlimab, Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INCY) investigational intravenous PD-1 inhibitor, is currently under evaluation for patients with microsatellite instability-high endometrial cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal, and non-small cell lung cancer.

“We are very excited to launch this first study of elraglusib combined with retifanlimab as a potentially synergistic immune-modulatory approach for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer,” said Anwaar Saeed, MD, study principal investigator. “The first generation of immune checkpoint (PD-1, PDL-1, CTLA-4) inhibitors including retifanlimab address a key subset of the cancer-created blockade of anti-cancer effector cells in our immune system. We are now beginning to study novel therapies that will modulate other checkpoints and thus be synergistic with the current agents – elraglusib is such an agent. We are very focused on elraglusib in this context as the increasing data on its role as an immune-modulator, including its ability to stimulate NK/T-cell anticancer effector functions, has been generated against a background of it showing meaningful clinical activity in a spectrum of cancers, particularly advanced pancreatic cancer. I am thus delighted to open our investigator-initiated study of elraglusib, retifanlimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel and am very grateful for all the support I have received for this initiative.”

“GSK-3β inhibition has been an increasingly important goal in developmental therapeutics for patients with cancer, pathological fibrotic conditions, and neuro-degenerative disease over the last few decades,” said Razelle Kurzrock, Chair of Actuate’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Elraglusib is the first clinically viable agent with which we can modulate this target in patients with cancer and the initial clinical data is very encouraging. Recently we have gained a very important appreciation for GSK-3β inhibition as a potential immune-modulatory approach. As the limits of what we can achieve with first-generation targets have become evident, we are studying other inhibitory receptor targets, including TIM3, TIGIT and LAG-3, with data on the latter being particularly encouraging. GSK-3β inhibition is a means to decrease both PD-1 expression and LAG-3. The initiation of Dr Saeed’s retifanlimab plus elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel study is a milestone for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer and will guide us in the design and execution of further studies of these important novel agents.”

Based on positive data from a prior Phase 2 open-label single arm study of elraglusib plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, Actuate has also initiated an international randomized controlled study of gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel versus elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer in the first-line setting (NCT03678883, EudraCT#:2018-003739-32). Actuate also recently announced the initiation of a randomized study of elraglusib plus FOLFIRINOX alone or with Losartan also for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer in the first-line setting (NCT05077800).

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
Actuate is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for cancers and inflammatory diseases. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

Public Relations Dept.,
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 (847) 986-4190
info@actuatetherapeutics.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Canada's Shapovalov advances to Dubai semifinals with win over Berankis

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Shapovalov, the sixth seed in Dubai, fired 14 aces in the match that lasted one hour 31 minutes and did not face a break point. He converted two of his three breakpoint chances against Berankis. After a first set in which both players held serve until the tiebreak, Shapovalov took over in the second s

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Forge FC's CONCACAF Champions League campaign over after loss to Cruz Azul

    Forge FC saw the first CONCACAF Champions League campaign of a Canadian Premier League club come to an end in the round of 16 on Thursday night. The Hamilton-based team lost to Mexico's Cruz Azul 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a week after being defeated 1-0 at the Tim Hortons Field in the first-leg. Angel Romero, Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar scored for the Mexicans in the first half. Canadian forward David Choinière replied for Forge to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute, scoring the fir

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl