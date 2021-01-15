'I actually think I sing better in Spanish': Selena Gomez drops new Spanish single 'De Una Vez'

Selena Gomez is paying homage to her Hispanic heritage.

The superstar, a Texas native named after Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, followed in her predecessor's footsteps by singing in Spanish on her new single "De Una Vez," out now.

"This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do," Gomez announced on Instagram Thursday.

Gomez's single was released with an accompanying music video that features the star in a pink floral print dress with a flashing heart that grows and glows on her chest as her broken heart mends over time.

In Spanish, she sings: "It doesn't hurt like before, the wounds have healed. I'm stronger alone. I have no regrets about the past, time with you cut my wings. I'm cured from you."

'Saved By the Bell' reboot creators apologize for joking about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant

While talking about her new single with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gomez said she's wanted to create a Spanish project for over a decade because "I'm so, so proud of my heritage." In fact, Gomez believes she sounds better in Spanish.

"I actually think I sing better in Spanish," she said. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for."

She continued: "I think Spanish came very naturally to me. So there were obviously moments where there were specific timing, there were cues that were so quick that I had to learn that were challenging, but as far as being able to say, and speak, and roll my Rs, and do all of that, that's already in me, thank goodness."

Selena Gomez reveals scar from kidney transplant, says she feels 'confident in who I am'

“There’s something about Latin music that, globally, just makes people feel things.”@selenagomez talks #DeUnaVez and connecting to her heritage through music with @zanelowe.



Hear the #NewMusicDaily interview Friday at 9AM PT on Apple Music 1: https://t.co/kNSzlQHhB9 pic.twitter.com/snn5rmySfa — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 15, 2021

Although Gomez says the pandemic taught her how to be "patient with my choices," she believes now is the "perfect timing" to branch out and explore music in another language.

Story continues

"You're starting to listen to half-English, half-Spanish on the radio more than ever," she said. "And it's a really exciting time. And I think that I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it."

This marks Gomez's first Spanish project since she was featured on DJ Snake's 2018 hit single "Taki Taki," alongside Cardi B and Ozuna.

'It's not easy for anyone': Selena Gomez on her quarantine cooking show and mental health amid COVID

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Selena Gomez releases new Spanish single 'De Una Vez': See the video