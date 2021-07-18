I Actually Got Selected: Big B Shares Look Test Pic For Reshma Aur Shera

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from his look test from the 1971 release Reshma Aur Shera. In the caption, he wrote, "My look test for film 'Reshma Aur Shera'... 1969 ... I actually got selected!"

In the photo, Amitabh can be seen wearing a turban and a neckpiece. Amitabh played the role of Chotu, Shera's brother in the film. Shera was played by Sunil Dutt.

The film, directed by Sunil Dutt, also starred Waheeda Rehman in the lead, and featured Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Amitabh, Ranjeet, and Amrish Puri in key roles. Several fans said that Amitabh looked like Sonu Sood in the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan regularly shares throwback pictures from his old films, on Instagram. He earlier shared a still from his film Naseeb, with the caption, "The matador and the gun... film NASEEB... climax on a rotating Restaurant, a set built at Chandivali Studio and it rotated... so action scenes, drama, Restaurant on fire, all done while it rotated."

Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of his films Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, and Brahmastra starring Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt. He also stars in Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye with Neena Gupta.

Also Read: MNS Requests Amitabh Bachchan to Allow BMC to Demolish Part of His Bungalow

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.I Actually Got Selected: Big B Shares Look Test Pic For Reshma Aur Shera22 Die in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain; PMO, Maha CM Announce Compensation . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.