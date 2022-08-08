Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Breaking News image

Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease and multi-platinum selling singer, has died aged 73, her family says.

In a short statement, her husband John Easterling said she had passed away at her California ranch on Monday morning.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement said.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

An actress and singer, Newton-John achieved commercial success as a country singer and sold millions of records.

But it was her role as Sandy in the film adaption of Grease that catapulted her to worldwide fame.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1990s, Newton-John became a leading advocate for cancer research.

Her efforts in the field were recognised by Queen Elizabeth, who named her a Dame in 2020 New Year's Honours list.

