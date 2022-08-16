Actress was reported missing — but she was in jail after biting officer, CA cops say

The family of an Australian actress said she disappeared for days after meeting someone from a dating app in California, multiple news outlets reported.

But 37-year-old Laura McCulloch wasn’t missing — she had been arrested, according to online jail records.

Police responded to a restaurant in Santa Monica around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 on a report of battery, KTLA reported.

McCulloch is accused of throwing a drink at another customer and their 2-year-old child before she “charged at officers,” kicked them and bit one on the shoulder, the outlet reported.

She was arrested on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, KTTV reported. McCulloch was released from jail on her own recognizance.

Before her whereabouts were known, her family created a GoFundMe to raise money for McCulloch and to help find her.

A family member wrote that she had been found and the page was then paused.

“Laura has been successfully located! At this current stage we are unable to confirm what state she is in, and if any further financial support is needed, but I will do my best to provide an update as soon as it is available,” the family member wrote, according to Nine News.

Her family said she was last seen at the restaurant and then missed her yoga class and nanny job, KTTV reported.

She most recently acted in “COVID Support Group” this year.

