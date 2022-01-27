Actress Peyton List Launches Pley Beauty – Here’s What to Know

Peyton List has ventured into the beauty world with her own sustainable line called Pley Beauty.

The brand offers eye shadow palettes, eyeliner, lip tint, blush, lip gloss, highlighter and face gems. The products, now available on Pley Beauty’s official website and starting in February on Revolve, will range in price from $16 to $36.

More from WWD

In celebration of their launch, Pley Beauty has also teamed with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” in which the actress plays the role of Tory Nichols. The collaboration will include an eye shadow palette, blush, highlighter, facial mist, lip tint and face gems, with prices ranging from $18 to $42.

The label’s packaging is also certified plastic neutral, with nearly all of it made from recycled materials, in partnership with RePurpose Global. Additionally, celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez has been tapped as Pley Beauty’s director of artistry.

A closer look at the products in Pley Beauty. - Credit: Courtesy of Pley Beauty

Courtesy of Pley Beauty

“Growing up as an actress, I spent a lot of time sitting in the makeup chair, which is where my love of beauty began. Having the opportunity to create Pley Beauty over the last year has been a passion project of mine and a real dream come true,” List said in a statement. “We really pushed boundaries to build a sustainable and clean beauty brand without sacrificing on performance. I’m just so excited to introduce Pley to the world and see how people create their own looks through color, experimentation and a little bit of sparkle.”

List is most well-known for her roles in Disney series “Jessie” and its spin-off “Bunk-d,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Cobra Kai,” and “27 Dresses,” the latter of which is where she made her acting debut.

A closer look at the products in Pley Beauty. - Credit: Courtesy of Pley Beauty

Courtesy of Pley Beauty

READ MORE HERE:

In the Dojo With Peyton List

Peyton List Gives Her Best Festival and Fashion Advice at Coachella Weekend One

Story continues

Victoria Justice, Peyton List Fete Popsugar, CFDA Brunch for Coachella 2017

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.