Actress Naya Rivera Missing, Feared Drowned, Authorities Say

Actress Naya Rivera, who rose to fame on the TV show Glee, is missing and feared drowned, Ventura County authorities say. Rivera, 33, had rented a boat Wednesday on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, but did not return it. The boat was found with her child aboard and unharmed, ABC7 reports, but she was not with him, and a later search of the water turned up empty. TMZ reports that the boy said his mother had jumped in the lake but had not reappeared. A search-and-rescue team will return to scour the lake Thursday.

