Actress Mona Hammond remembered as a ‘pioneer’ and ‘trailblazer’

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Mona Hammond has been hailed as a pioneer and trailblazer following her death at 91.

The Jamaican-British actress, best known for playing Blossom Jackson in BBC soap EastEnders and Auntie Susu in sitcom Desmond’s, was a star of stage and screen for decades.

Hammond was made an OBE in the 2005 Queen’s birthday honours list for her services to drama. In 2018, she was awarded the Women of the World lifetime achievement award for her theatre career and championing black British actors.

A post shared by Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1)

The award came after she founded the Talawa theatre company, one of the UK’s most prominent black theatre companies, in response to the “lack of creative opportunities for black actors and the marginalisation of black peoples from cultural processes”, its website said.

Former EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison led tributes to Hammond on Tuesday, describing her as an “inspiration”.

She wrote on Instagram: “What a wonderful actress and pioneering woman, RIP Mona Hammond 91 fantastic years of inspiration.”

Similarly, Loose Women presenter Charlene White wrote: “Mona Hammond, a trailblazer in every way. Thank you.”

During her career, Hammond appeared as the matriarch of the Jackson family from 1994 to 1997 on EastEnders, returning in October 2010 to attend her on-screen great-grandson Billie Jackson’s funeral.

It was her second appearance on the soap, having played a smaller role of Michelle Fowler’s midwife in 1986.

Marcus Ryder, chairman of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), tweeted: “It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died.

“Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985. She was also a @Rada_London graduate and received an honorary Rada Fellowship in 2019.”

Hammond was born Mavis Chin in Jamaica to a Jamaican mother and Chinese father, and in 1961 was awarded a scholarship to Rada. She graduated in 1964 having moved to the UK at the age of 28.

