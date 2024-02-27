Actress Gabourey Sidibe is Pregnant With Twins

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Bottomless Closet

Actress Gabourey Sidibe announced on Tuesday that she is pregnant with twins.

Sidibe went to Instagram to share her excitement, where she posted a picture of her and her husband Brandon Frankel embracing in front of a backdrop with the logo of BabyList, a baby registry service.

“We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of,” Sidibe wrote in the caption. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!”

The former Oscar nominee started dating her husband in 2019, after meeting on a dating app. The two married in 2021. Frankel works in the entertainment industry, and is the current marketing and branding lead for 33 & West, a booking agency, according to Billboard.

The couple are the owners of two cats, named Aaron and Derrell Jermaine Dupree, according to People.

In 2023, Sidibe appeared as a panelist on the reality comedy series The Prank Panel with Eric Andre and Johnny Knoxville.

