Actress exits RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race after lip-syncing to song she sang on Glee

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Friday's episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

A blast from her Glee past unfortunately rained on budding drag superstar Milli von Sunshine's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race parade.

Friday night's episode of VH1's competition series ended in epic fashion, with Milli (ultimately revealed to be actress Jenna Ushkowitz) landing in this week's bottom two, and subsequently lip-syncing for her life against fellow mystery star Thirsty von Trap. The pair duked it out to Kelly Clarkson's "My Life Would Suck Without You," the same hit tune Ushkowitz memorably performed with her Glee ensemble — including Lea Michele, Amber Riley, and Chris Colfer — on the musical show's season 1 episode titled "Sectionals" back in December 2009.

VH1/World of Wonder (2) Milli von Sunshine and RuPaul on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'

Ushkowitz put her performance background to good use on the Drag Race stage during the lip-sync, even dropping down into a split (Mama Ru loves those) before the number was over.

But RuPaul declared Thirsty as the winner, and revealed Ushkowtiz's true identity to the live audience.

Ushkowitz appeared in the bottom against Thirsty for an earlier lip-sync performance alongside Drag Race season 13 alum Gottmik, who returned to the stage to guide Milli during the set. Milli was mentored through the season by perennial Drag Race contestant Jujubee.

Within her Glee rendition of the Clarkson song, Ushkowitz's character, Tina, had a few solo lines in the performance, which the New Directions group sang to Matthew Morrison's Mr. Schuester — the teacher leading the high school glee club — before he shares a kiss with Emma (Jayma Mays) for the first time.

For her work on Glee, Ushkowitz was nominated for a Grammy for the cast's rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin." She eventually scored two Tonys as the producer of two Broadway stage productions: 2018's Once on This Island and 2020's The Inheritance.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Jenna Ushkowitz

VH1/World of Wonder; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jenna Ushkowitz as Milli von Sunshine on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' season 2

Prior to Ushkowitz, Secret Celebrity Drag Race revealed eliminees Loretta Devine, Taylor Dayne, and judge Carson Kressley's OG Queer Eye costar Thom Filicia as contestants on the season 2 cast.

"It's like a total fever dream. I just can't believe it," one mystery celebrity previously told EW of competing on the show. "After the finale, I was like, 'Did that just happen?' I would do it all over again in a minute. It was so difficult, but so fun."

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 continues Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

