Actress And Controversial Cookbook Author Suzanne Somers Dead At 76

Suzanne Somers smiling - Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Actress and author Suzanne Somers died at her home on October 15 at the age of 76. Her publicist R. Couri Hay broke the news (via People). Although it's not clear how Somers died, the statement made by her publicist says that she "survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years." Hay also shared that there will be a burial for her close family this week, with a memorial to follow in November. Somers had three children and a husband, fellow TV entertainer Alan Hamel.

Somers is best known in the television world for her role on the show "Three's Company," which ran in the late '70s and early '80s. She also authored cookbooks, health and wellness books, and even an autobiography. Somers was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and in the past, the actress was outspoken about the food-related lifestyle changes she made in response to the illness. These themes also appeared in her writings, which at times caused controversy.

A Look At Some Of Somers' Works

Suzanne Somers brown jacket - Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Suzanne Somer's book "TOX-SICK: From Toxic to Not Sick" explores conversations with doctors who believe environmental toxins contribute to cancers and other diseases. Another of her books titled "Knockout" explores similar themes — her website states, "Suzanne's experts provide nutrition, lifestyle, and dietary supplementation plans to help protect you from getting the disease in the first place." Her stance on the causes of cancer and unconventional methods of treatment have received pushback from the American Cancer Society, whose chief medical officer at the time of "Knockout's" publication in 2009 expressed concern that Somers' advice could harm readers.

Additionally, Somers wrote cookbooks that advised people on how to eat, such as 2011's "The Sexy Forever Recipe Bible: A Cookbook." A book published in 1999 promises physical changes with the help of "fabulous food" and advocates avoiding sugar as well as cutting or strictly limiting carbs during meals. However, elimination diets are now recommended for people trying to discover if they have food allergies or sensitivities, have a duration of about five to six weeks, and should only be done under the supervision of a doctor (via Healthline). These types of diets can cause nutritional issues if followed for extended periods of time and may be particularly harmful for those with past histories of disordered eating.

Read the original article on Mashed.