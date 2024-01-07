Actress Cindy Morgan, Best Known for “Caddyshack” and “Tron”, Dead at 69

The actress’ roommate called police after smelling a “foul odor” coming from Morgan’s bedroom, PEOPLE confirmed

Harry Langdon/Getty Cindy Morgan in 1982.

Cindy Morgan, best known for her roles in Caddyshack and Tron in the early 1980s, has died. She was 69.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE that Morgan’s body was discovered at her Florida home in Lake Worth Beach on Dec. 30 after her roommate called the police.

Morgan’s female roommate, who had just returned home after being away for the holidays, knocked on Morgan’s bedroom door and received no response that day. However, she did smell a “foul odor” coming from the bedroom, so she called the police to investigate, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office’s public information office told PEOPLE.

No foul play is suspected, and Morgan is believed to have died of natural causes sometime before police discovered her body on Dec. 30, the sheriff's office said. She was last seen alive on Dec. 19.

Morgan’s breakout role came in 1980 as Lacey Underall in the sports comedy Caddyshack, alongside Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Michael O'Keefe.

She followed the success of Caddyshack in the 1982 sci-fi Tron, in which she played Dr. Lora Baines and her alter ego Yori.

Morgan — who was born in Chicago in 1954 and worked as a weather forecaster and DJ before pursuing her acting career — continued to act primarily in TV roles throughout the ’80s and ’90s, including in Bring 'Em Back Alive and Falcon Crest.



