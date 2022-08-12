Actress Anne Heche dies a week after crash, aged 53

Anne Heche has died a week after a severe car crash that left her in a coma, aged 53.

The news was confirmed by her family, after previously announcing that she would be taken off of life support, according to the Guardian.

Family said in a statement the US actress suffered “severe anoxic brain injury" and remained in a coma in critical condition due to the incident, which took place last Friday.

They said she was kept on life support to determine whether her organs were viable for donation.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement said.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement read.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

The statement added: "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that they were investigating whether Ms Heche was impaired at the time of the incident but that “additional testing is required to rule out any substances that were administered in the hospital”.

The vehicle crashed into a home and caused a “heavy fire”. It took 65 minutes to fully extinguish, said firefighters.

The occupant of the house escaped without injury, according to reports.

Ms Heche is known for films including Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids and the 1998 Psycho remake.