Actress Angela Griffin: ‘I started on Coronation Street when I was 16 – by 18 I had bought my first house’

Actress Angela Griffin, 46, rose to fame in Coronation Street before landing roles in dramas including Holby City, Cutting It, Lewis, Ordinary Lies and Crime, which drops on ITVx this week. Angela is currently reprising her role as Kim Campbell in the BBC’s Waterloo Road which she also directs for, and presents Radio 2’s Unwinds with Angela Griffin.

She lives in north London with her husband, ITV continuity announcer Jason Milligan, and their daughters Tallulah, 18, and Melissa, 15.

How did your upbringing influence your attitude to money?

I grew up on a council estate in Leeds with a single mum and she was in debt all my life. I watched her do three jobs and still not have enough money, and she’d have to rob Peter to pay Paul each month.

She taught me how to use credit and catalogues and so forth, but I vowed I would never ever be in that position.

I had free school meals and vouchers for my school uniform: it was embarrassing and I hated it.

I went to drama class, where there was a mix of people from all over Leeds, and realised that some people could just go out and buy a Benetton jumper or Kickers [school shoes]. So I got a job as early as possible.

What was your first paid job?

I worked in an Italian delicatessen when I was about 13. Me and my friends worked for about 11 hours on a Saturday for about £7.50. We made coffees and garlic bread and served people.

I got fired because I took some cakes that were going to be thrown out.

What was your career breakthrough moment?

I got a job on Coronation Street when I was 16.

I was working in Burger King for 70 quid a week and suddenly I was making about £450 a week. It was incredible money to me. I bought myself a leather jacket for £50 and put the rest in the bank. I’ve never lived beyond my means.

So you’re a saver rather than a spender?

My only loan has been mortgages. I’m very cautious and I hate risk. But I love spending money on my favourite things.

I’m sure I’ve got a little addiction to internet shopping – I love getting packages of cosmetics or nice shampoo. But I only spend when I’ve saved.

I pay for everything on credit cards for loyalty points, but I pay them off every month. I have separate cards for business and personal use, which helps with accounting.

How do you deal with the financial uncertainty of acting work?

By always presuming that every job is going to be my last. I have every contingency covered.

I remember buying my first house, in Leeds, on my 18th birthday and making sure that I could afford the mortgage payments if I was working at Burger King full time.

It cost £42,000 and the mortgage payments were about £460 a month.

Have you ever had a significant period out of work?

In 2012-13 I had 15 months out of work and it was absolutely horrific.

I went into voiceovers and started a production company with a friend, pitching TV scripts and developing projects. We got two shows into paid development, but we didn’t get further than that before I got more acting work and she got another job.

What’s it like being the main breadwinner in your family?

It turned out to be the best arrangement for us.

I was finding it easier to earn than Jason, and he was happy to stay in London with the girls and do voiceover work on odd days here and there.

Sometimes I have felt the pressure: when I was out of work and panicking, I told him, “We can’t both sit around doing nothing!”. I sent him out to drive delivery vans.

What do you splurge on?

I’ve just splurged an eye-watering amount of money on a holiday for me and Jason. It costs so much I’m actually ashamed of myself.

But I have worked my ass off for the past 18 months, acting in and directing Waterloo Road, doing voiceover work for M&S and doing my radio show, and I feel so burned out.

I love my job, but I’m going to take a moment to enjoy my earnings. I’ve only got a small gap between jobs, so we’re going to Miami for five days – I’ve booked nice flights, a nice hotel and all the restaurants.

Have you ever earned silly money?

In the old days you could earn tens of thousands for promotions; stuff that influencers do now.

Once I had to spend a day playing a health-themed game on a games console and then do some interviews about it. It was a no-brainer, because I really enjoyed the game.

Have you invested in property?

Yes, I paid for half of my mum’s house, and I’ve got a holiday home in the countryside. We’ve got a repayment mortgage on that in the hope that one day it will help pay off our mortgage in London. We don’t rent it out – it’s my little bolt hole.

What do you drive?

A Volvo, for safety reasons. I’m a sucker for a new car, but then I keep it forever. I’ve had this one for four years now, and before that I had an Audi I kept for eight or nine years. I don’t have exciting cars.

Does money make you happy?

If it’s the choice between having money but nothing else, then no. But otherwise, yes, it really does. I really love that I can go to Miami. And when I can’t afford to go to Miami, that makes me sad.

Angela stars in Irvine Welsh’s drama Crime, on ITVx.

