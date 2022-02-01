Actors' union files grievances claiming unequal treatment of BIPOC members

·5 min read
From left, actors Ife Alaba, Samora Smallwood and Kevin Hanchard say they have experienced unequal treatment for hair and makeup services on set. (CBC - image credit)

A Canadian actors' union has filed grievances against two production associations, claiming unequal treatment of BIPOC performers in hair and makeup services on sets.

Eleanor Noble, national president of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists — or ACTRA — told CBC News on Thursday that its members who are Black, Indigenous or people of colour regularly show up for work on set to find hair and makeup artists who are unprepared to work on their hair or skin tones.

"We brought this to our negotiations and in the end we decided to file a grievance. We realize there is systemic discrimination on hair and makeup, and while it's an industry issue it's also a huge societal issue," Noble said. "Being treated equally, anywhere, is a fundamental human right."

On Dec. 22, ACTRA, which represents roughly 27,000 English-language performers in television, film, radio and digital media, sent a letter to its members outlining its complaints against the Canadian Media Producers Association and the Association québécoise de la production médiatique for what it says is a violation of human rights protections.

The letter states that during recent negotiations on the Independent Production Agreement — which governs the employment of performers in most Canadian film, television and digital media productions — the two producers' associations gave "inadequate assurances and proposals" to ensure that hair and makeup services are provided equally to all performers.

"Our negotiating team made the decision to continue our fight through the legal process of arbitration where we are arguing this systemic practice violates the human rights protections we have in Canada," says the letter.

Among other demands, ACTRA wants all hairstylists and makeup artists on productions be adequately trained to work with all performers — regardless of skin tone, facial structure or hair texture — and provide a full range of products and equipment on set.

Common experiences

Toronto actor Samora Smallwood — originally from Mount Pearl, N.L. — told CBC News hair and makeup problems on sets have been talking points among BIPOC performers for years

From actors having their wigs "pushed back" by an untrained hairstylist — clipping their hairlines far from their foreheads — to makeup artists who don't get skin tones correct, she said, BIPOC performers share common experiences.

"I've been in that situation, where I will say, 'I think that foundation is a little too dark,' and then the makeup artist won't speak to me for the rest of the day," said Smallwood, who is also co-chair of ACTRA's diversity committee.

Smallwood said BIPOC performers often don't speak up for fear of repercussions.

"I've had a makeup artist not show up on touches, and I'm standing there … and the other actors are getting their touches. There is a punishment for the actor if you do speak up."

Samora Smallwood/Instagram

BIPOC performers often deal with a "close enough" standard when it comes to their hair and makeup, said Smallwood.

"We're still not allowed to demand or expect the perfection that other performers get to look like on screen and have everything just right," Smallwood said.

"That's the part culturally that we're shifting away from, is being happy for crumbs."

In a statement to CBC News the Canadian Media Producers Association said it's disappointed by the grievance.

Director of policy Kyle O'Byrne said the association worked with ACTRA to issue a joint bulletin last month to outline agreed-upon practices for providing hair and makeup services for BIPOC.

"In addition, in late 2021 we also put forward proposals related to this issue during labour negotiations with ACTRA, but found they were unwilling to meaningfully engage on this topic," he said, adding the association "remains committed" to working with the actors' union on the issue.

CBC News has asked the Association québécoise de la production médiatique for comment but did not receive a response by publication.

'Lack of willingness'

Actor Kevin Hanchard said the issues outlined in the grievances can be found on all levels of productions, from sets with the biggest budgets to the smallest independent productions in Canada and the United States. He said BIPOC performers' needs for hair and makeup have been blatantly disregarded.

"There are very unique needs and very unique processes that need to be taken in order to get BIPOC performers ready for camera and then for a performance," he said.

"The lack of willingness of producers to accommodate those needs forces BIPOC performers to go out and at their own expense and at their own time get themselves camera-ready on their own dime."

Kevin Hanchard/Instagram

Every BIPOC actor has at one point had to seek hair and makeup services outside of production sets, he said, but some productions do make an effort to employ stylists who can work on BIPOC performers, and it's a relief to performers hired to work on those productions.

"We're not even asking for anything that's above and beyond. We're asking for fair and equal treatment that our Caucasian brothers and sister get when they sit in the chair," he said.

"The artists who can do the hair and makeup are out there. BIPOC people have been out there getting their hair and makeup done forever. So the idea that the producers are putting forward, saying 'we don't know how' — it's frankly lazy."

St. John's actor and musician Ife Alaba said she recently had to do her own hair for a three-day shoot for a short film on a set with a hairstylist who didn't know how to work with her braided hair.

"If you're a main character but you have other main characters who are white, you're not getting the same treatment. So that does make you feel like you're not as high calibre as your counterparts," she said.

"It's really not that hard to get makeup artists or hairdressers who are well versed with Black hair or BIPOC artists' skin tone. I feel like it's just a matter of asking. I don't really feel like the effort is made into asking."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

CBC

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and