Actors tackle multiple roles in “Five Course Love” at Roxy’s Downtown

Jenni Warren and Ethan Crank are relatively young in their acting careers, but thanks to the new musical at Roxy’s Downtown, they are adding five new roles to their theatrical resumes.

With Andrew Walker, they’re the performers in “Five Course Love,” opening this weekend.

“Love” chronicles five different encounters in five different restaurants, with a score of five different musical styles, each appropriate to the dining backdrop.

“Having to play five people in one show is definitely fun and definitely a challenge,” said Warren, who has appeared in shows at Southwestern College and its summer theater festival. “There’s no moments where it is too difficult to counteract the fun and enjoyment side of it.”

Crank, who will graduate with a musical theater degree from Wichita State this spring, agrees.

“It’s hilarious and it’s funny and it’s wacky, but keeping the human component to the show is important,” Crank said. “It’s about people wanting to be connected to each other.”

Josh Robinson, director of theater at Southwestern, directs “Five Course Love” and Amanda Li, choral director at Southwestern, leads the three-piece band.

Robinson said that “Five Course Love,” which debuted off-Broadway in 2005, appealed to him.

“It’s an interesting synthesis of farce, melodrama and really relatable moments,” he said. “I hope people walk away with, ‘Oh, that show had so much heart.’”

Warren said the relatability factor of the musical struck her.

“It really is finding those little moments in the show where we can connect with the audience,” she said. “My hope is always to connect with someone and make them feel ‘Oh my God, I’ve been through that’ or hopefully in some cases ‘I haven’t been through that.’ … There are these beautiful moments when we want to audience to think, ‘Wow, we’re actually more connected than we think we are.’ We all go through these things together.”

The shift in tone is unique, Warren added.

“It’s actually a perfect roller coaster,” she said. “You have a giant, crazy dramatic moment one second and a minute later you have this small, tender moment that sucks the audience in. And you go back to crazy. You’re always on the edge of your seat. You don’t know what’s coming up next.”

“Five Course Love”

When: Jan. 6-23; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Roxy’s Downtown, 412 ½ E. Douglas

Tickets: $30, from roxysdowntown.com or 265-4400