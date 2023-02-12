Actors not allowed to be hellraisers anymore, says Lock Stock star

Nick Moran - David M. Benett/Getty Images Europe

You can’t be a hellraiser anymore because you have to be polite and use the right pronouns, an actor who starred in the 1998 gangster film Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels has said.

Nick Moran, who played Eddie the card sharp in Guy Ritchie’s crime classic, made regular appearances in tabloids for his antics after finding fame.

Still from Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels - Alamy Stock Photo

But Moran, 53, has said new societal norms have left modern life devoid of individuality and fun.

“Right now it’s about being polite and using the right pronouns and behaving yourself and being respectful,” he told the Sunday Express. “It’s left me a little bit confused.”

As well as a career spanning over 40 films, Morgan has starred in a number of West End plays including Look Back In Anger, Alfie and Twelve Angry Men.

The actor recalled his early Hollywood influences, which included the so-called “Hellraisers” – a moniker given to actors Richard Burton, Richard Harris, Peter O’Toole and Oliver Reed.

“When I was at drama school, I read all these Peter O’Toole biographies and I was like, that man is just a maverick genius, and I was just obsessed with these stories of these old ‘60s actors and what they used to get up to,” he said.

“The unfortunate fact is that if you behave like that now, you are fired and they get someone else. Or what happened with me is if you try and behave like that, they’ll go: ‘We won’t give him a job next time.’”

‘I’ve had to calm it down’

The international acclaim that was predicted after Lock Stock has eluded Moran, and he suspects his obtuse behaviour was to blame.

“I got confused, I think, by idolising these hellraisers and thinking that’s what it’s about when really it isn’t,” Moran said.

“I got a bit lost in that. You can’t be a hellraiser anymore. There’s no room for it.”

Moran married film star Sienna Guillory in 1997, but the couple divorced less than three years later.

He added: “I was doing silly stupid things, whether it was swearing on telly or getting into fisticuffs.

“I was all over the tabloids and my life was destroyed and relationships ruined, and it was really difficult and really unpleasant. I did that when I was 30, I don’t want to do it again.

“I’m in my 50s now, and I’ve had to calm it down a bit.”

Reflecting on his past, Moran said he’d be “less cocky”, less full of himself and “more reverential” if he had another run at his career.

His most recent role was as a former SAS commando who was dragged out of retirement to avenge the murder of an old friend in British thriller Renegade.