Actor Yashika Anand severely injured in car accident on ECR near Mahabalipuram

Actor Yashika Anand reportedly met with a serious accident while travelling in a car on the ECR (East Coast Road ) near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. The accident happened late Saturday night, when the car in which the actor was travelling in, is believed to have veered out of control and toppled after hitting the median. Yashika and two of her friends have been hospitalised with serious injuries, according to reports. Another friend who was in the car reportedly died on the spot.

Pictures of the heavily damaged car have been circulating on social media. The Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, Cinema Express reported. One of Yashika’s early appearances in a film was in the 2016 crime thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, directed by Karthick Naren and starring Rahman. She was also seen in the horror-comedy films Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and Zombie, apart from brief appearances in several other films.

She was also seen in the 2020 Nayanthara film Mookuthi Amman, and the Telugu-Tamil political thriller NOTA starring Vijay Deverakonda. Yashika has also made appearances on various television shows. She was a housemate on the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She has also appeared in the Sun TV hit serial Roja.

Yashika was one of several women who spoke about their experiences of sexual abuse at work as part of the Tamil film industry’s MeToo movement. Speaking at an event in October 2018, Yashika said that she had faced multiple instances of sexual misconduct while working in Tamil films. She said that a prominent director, whom she did not wish to name, told her mother that Yashika had to sleep with him if she wanted the role. “He had asked me to wait outside while he spoke to my mother. He told her that if I wanted to do this role, I had to sleep with him. That’s when I wondered why people take advantage of their positions,” she had said.