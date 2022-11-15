Actor wins 2022 Bruntwood Prize for debut play

An actor has won a prestigious writing prize for his first ever play.

Birmingham-born Nathan Queeley-Dennis won £16,000 - UK's biggest prize for playwriting - for Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz.

It tells the story of the protagonist Nathaniel's journey of self-discovery as he explores black masculinity.

The play was announced as the overall winner of the 2022 Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting, which aims to help writers have scripts adapted for the stage.

Born and raised in Erdington, Mr Queeley-Dennis, 27, has starred in a number of stage productions and his first try at playwriting was picked from a shortlist of nine plays.

Set in his home town, Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz follows an aspiring artist facing the reality of giving up his dreams as mounting debts lead him to a post-university call centre job.

'Ultimately moving tribute'

Throughout his journey of self-discovery, the character explores black masculinity through Beyoncé lyrics, techno raves and the deeply intimate relationship a man has with his barber, the writer said.

The work was described by judges as a "vibrant, laugh-out-loud, and ultimately moving tribute to being young and on the rise in Birmingham".

Mr Queeley-Dennis said he wanted to share a story that is "very rarely shown, but is so prominent in making me and the people I grew up with who we are".

The prize result was announced at a ceremony at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk