Actor Wilford Brimley Dies at Age 85

Actor Wilford Brimley died on August 1, according to his agent Lynda Bensky. He was 85. Brimley had been hospitalized in St. George, Utah, where he was receiving treatment for kidney problems and was on dialysis.

Before he took up acting, Brimley served in the Marines. After shoeing horses for film and television programs, he began his acting career as a stuntman in Westerns. Brimley worked in television and movies for nearly five decades, and he is most well-known for his work in Cocoon, The Natural, and The Waltons. Many recognize him from commercials for Quaker Oats and the American Diabetes Association.

RIP Wilford Brimley - so many great performances, but I’ll never forget seeing him sing this surprisingly tender "It's Not Easy Being Green" https://t.co/xdvh9qGhMj — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 2, 2020

Comedian Stephen Colbert wrote on Twitter, "RIP Wilford Brimley - so many great performances, but I’ll never forget seeing him sing this surprisingly tender "It's Not Easy Being Green."

Brimley is survived by his wife, Beverly Berry, and three sons.

