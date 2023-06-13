Actor Treat Williams Killed in Motorcycle Accident at Age 71

CBS Photo Archive via Getty

Actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in the movies Hair and Prince of the City and TV shows including Everwood and Chicago Fire, was killed Monday in a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his agent told People. He was 71 years old.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” the agent, Barry McPherson, told the magazine. “I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

