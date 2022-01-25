You Actor Travis Van Winkle Injured After Saving Dog from Coyote Attack at Popular Los Angeles Park

Travis Van Winkle

Travis Van Winkle/instagram

Travis Van Winkle jumped into action to save his dog Karen from a "scary" coyote attack at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The You actor, 39, talked about his experience on Instagram and showed the leg injury he sustained during the rescue.

"Way too close for comfort. Glad my little sweetie is okay. Luckily it went our way today," he wrote. "Eeeeesh. Scary stuff."

In the accompanying video, Van Winkle went into more detail about the incident and warned fellow pet owners to be aware while at the popular park in Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"I just want to share with you, if you're hiking with your dog up here at Griffith Park, be very careful," he said.

"I was hanging out in this little back area over here, and Karen and I were just kinda hiking and throwing some bark to her down this hill when two coyotes…like literally came after her," he added. "One almost got her leg. I had to slide down the mountain, literally screaming at the top of my lungs."

Travis Van Winkle

Travis Van Winkle/instagram

He also showed a video of the coyotes running on the mountain as well as the bloody cuts on his legs from sliding down the mountain.

Azita Ghanizada — whom he thanked in the post for "consoling him after" — shared in the comment section, "So scary 😟 ❤️."

Emily VanCamp added, "Glad you guys are ok!! 🙏🏼😰What time of day??" to which he replied, "ugh thanks! It was 4pm."

Van Winkle has posted several times about Karen, including taking her to a farm, going to the beach, and celebrating her birthday.