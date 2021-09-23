Actor Tom Felton carted off course after suffering medical emergency at Ryder Cup celebrity event

Actor Tom Felton collapsed on the 18th hole at Whistling Straits on Thursday ahead of the Ryder Cup and had to be carted off the course due to a medical emergency.

Felton, the British actor best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise, was participating in the celebrity event ahead of the Ryder Cup.

It’s not clear specifically what caused Felton to collapse, though he was conscious when he was carted off. His condition is currently unknown.

Scary scene at Whistling Straits, where Tom Felton collapsed on the 18th green and was carted off after playing in the celebrity portion of the Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/ssPSCBTw9S — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 23, 2021

Felton was in a foursome with former NHL star Teemu Selanne, former Team USA hockey captain Mike Eurzione and former Olympic speed skater Dan Jensen.

Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, has also appeared in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “The Flash,” among other things, and has released multiple EPs as a singer. The Surrey, England, native appeared in all eight “Harry Potter” films, starting with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2000 when he was 13.

The Ryder Cup is set to kick off on Friday from Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.