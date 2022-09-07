Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence at GBH trial, court told

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard.

The 56-year-old, who is best known for playing the title role in TV crime drama DCI Banks, is due to go on trial at Newcastle Crown Court next year.

The clerk of the court said the particulars of the offence are that Tompkinson “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm” on a man named Karl Poole on May 30 last year.

The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, entered a clear “not guilty” plea to the charge during a brief hearing on Wednesday at the same court, which he attended via video-link.

Stephen Tompkinson will face trial next year (Ian West/PA)

His barrister, Adam Birkby, was critical of some of the reporting of the case so far, claiming it has been inaccurate and even “salacious”.

Speaking over a link, he said: “It is very important for everyone to note, firstly he has pleaded not guilty and the issue to be tried is one of self-defence.”

Judge Robert Adams set a trial date for May 2 next year, with an estimate that it will take four days.

A pre-trial review, which the defendant need not attend, will be held on February 24.

Tompkinson was granted bail in the meantime.

He became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel, and in the same year appeared in hit film Brassed Off as character Phil.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV’s DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

Tompkinson, who recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita as Frank Bryant, is due to feature in ITV drama The Long Shadow, about Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, later this year.