Actor Stephanie Beatriz Reveals She Recorded 'Encanto' Song While In Labor

Talk about doing it all.

“Encanto” actor Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a recent interview with Variety that she was in labor when she recorded “Waiting on a Miracle” for the Disney movie. She gave birth to her first child, Rosaline, the following day.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” she told Variety. “But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star voiced the character Mirabel in the hit film, which was released in December. Rosaline was born last August.

The film’s director, Byron Howard, told Variety that, although they knew Beatriz was “very, very, very ready to have that baby,” she had not told them just how close she was cutting it.

When Beatriz announced her daughter’s birth in August, she said she was “in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo.”

“It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Roz, you are so cool.”

Beatriz shares Rosaline with her husband, marketing exec Brad Hoss. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

