Actor Rajinikanth Dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram, Bids Final Adieu to Politics

Tamil actor Rajinikanth has finally announced his farewell to politics. On Monday, 12 July he dissolved his fan support organisation, Rajini Makkal Mandram.

"When I have announced my decision to not join politics, then what is the point of retaining Rajini Makkal Mandram?" - Actor Rajinikanth

The Superstar had said earlier on Monday, 12 June, that he will soon brief the public on his political future.



“There are questions among my fans and supporters whether I will take a political plunge in the future. I will discuss these issues with the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram and brief you again,” he had told reporters in Chennai.

He met with members of his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram officer bearers on Monday.

Less than an hour later, he sent an official notice announcing that he is officially dissolving the 'Rajini Makkal Mandram.'

"It is my responsibility to answer the questions in the minds of all the fans and supporters. With the motive of joining politics, I renamed the Rajinikanth fan club into Rajini Makkal Mnadram and appointed office bearers at the district and zonal levels. But everything didn't go as planned. There is no future for me in politics. I am dissolving Rajini Makkal Mandram. The group will once again be called Rajinikanth Fans Club," he said.

Announcement Follows Earlier Decision to Quit Politics

The 70-year-old actor was expected to announce his political party in December 2020. Instead, he said that he would not join politics, citing health issues. The actor was later hospitalized for blood pressure fluctuations following a film shoot where crew members were infected with COVID.

"With extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me,” he had said back then.

His announcement was received by protests by fans who demanded that the veteran actor take the political plunge. Raising slogans such as “Vaa Thalaiva Vaa" (come leader come), they urged him to embark on his political journey and usher in a new era in Tamil Nadu politics.

The actor had requested his fans not to pressure him to join politics. “I praise and thank those members of the Mandram for not participating in the protest. But I am sad and worried about those who participated in the protest despite me explaining that I will not enter politics last month," said Rajinikanth.

A number of key members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram had joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party soon after Rajini decided to quit politics.

For the last few months, he had been in the United States for medical examination and film shooting.



This announcement comes just ahead of his next movie 'Annaatthe'.

Poster for Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe

And thus ends the four-decade long saga of ‘Will he? Won’t he?’ begins.

