Actor Michael Lerner of 'Barton Fink' dies at 81

Actor Michael Lerner has died at age 81. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Michael Lerner, the prolific actor known for his work in "Barton Fink," "Godzilla," "Elf" and the "X-Men" movie franchise, has died. He was 81.

The Oscar-nominated performer died Saturday evening, his nephew and fellow actor Sam Lerner confirmed Sunday afternoon on Instagram. Sam Lerner, who currently stars in the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs," shared multiple throwback photos of Michael Lerner and hailed his uncle as "a legend."

"It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me," Sam Lerner wrote.

"His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was — in the best way. I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

In 1992, Michael Lerner received an Oscar nomination for his acclaimed portrayal of Hollywood studio head Jack Lipnick in the Coen brothers' "Barton Fink." Throughout his career, Lerner amassed more than 150 credits spanning film and TV.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.