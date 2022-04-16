Actor Matthew Lillard And Director Bill Whirity Create ‘Decentralized Movie Studio’; First Project Is Vampire Film ‘Let them Die’

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Matthew Lillard, best known for his roles in the hit films Scream and Scooby Doo, and writer-director Bill Whirity have launched Midnite Movie Club, an NFT based project that allows holders to participate in the first ever ‘Decentralized Movie Studio’. Lillard and Whirity want to give the power back to the audience by letting them decide what films the company produces.

Midnite Movie Club’s focus is specifically in the genre space, i.e. Horror, Sci-Fi, Action/Adventure, and Fantasy. The first project from the newly established company is a high-concept vampire movie titled Let them Die – which will go into production summer 2022.

Midnite Movie Club is set up as a DAO or Decentralized Autonomous Organization, which means the community make decisions together. This is capable due to blockchain technology, the voting will be fair and transparent.

“NFTs, blockchain and Web3 are the future of the internet”, say the founders. “In the coming years, this technology will revolutionize many aspects of our daily lives and the film industry is no exception. Most people think of NFTs as just the artwork, but it is the underlying technology behind them that makes the Midnite Movie Club possible. The MMC is a private community, like a country club or a gym, and your NFT acts as your membership card. It is your key to the kingdom, so to speak, and it is how you cast your vote and help the filmmakers develop their films.

Using this system, viewers will be able to both vote on which films get greenlit as well as on creative decisions the filmmakers offer up to the community throughout production. A few examples of things you will vote on are: deciding which actors we will make offers to first, picking costumes, props, or creature designs, choosing our movie poster design, and more.

In addition to choosing what movies the company will produce, the community will also be given exclusive access to special features like viewing audition tapes, set photos and videos, concept art and storyboard, and participating in Live AMAs and live tours from the sets.

