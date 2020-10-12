Actor Khushbu likely to join the BJP, leave Congress behind

In a sudden political twist, Indian National Congress spokesperson Khushbu is most likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in New Delhi on Monday The political development has come as a surprise to many, considering that she has been vocal against the ruling party's policy decisions and had even said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no appeal in Tamil Nadu. However, this is not completely unexpected as Khushbu has been unhappy in the Congress ever since she was not given a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha election.

Sources say that the BJP may have promised her a Rajya Sabha seat or a ticket to contest in the Kanyakumari bye-elections. The latter seems to be a lesser possibility, sources add.

Khushbu, who was once a top actor in Tamil Nadu and has shared screen with every superstar, had a tremendous following in the state. She entered politics by joining the DMK in May 2010. Four years later, she left the DMK in July 2014. After a few months, in November 2014, Khushbu joined the Congress party.

On Sunday night, Khushbu was seen leaving from the Chennai airport to the capital. When reporters asked if she was joining the BJP, the usually loquacious leader chose to not comment on the matter. She maintained that she had nothing to say. Speculation over Khushbu joining the BJP began in July but she has consistently denied such a possibility. Her tweets supporting the National Education policy rolled out by the BJP had raised doubts about whether she was thawing her stand towards the BJP. She had claimed that her stand on the matter differs from the Congress and that she would rather speak facts than be a puppet.

Even as recently as last week, she continued to reject speculation about her joining the BJP. This despite the Tamil Nadu BJP hinting at the possibility.

When speaking to reporters in New Delhi on October 6, she had said, “If he (TN BJP chief Murugan) informs you that I’ll join BJP what can I do for that? There were rumours about this and Murugan might have thought that it would be good if I join the party. So it feels good that they think Khusbhu’s presence in BJP will be good but I am happy in Congress.”

In the past Khusbhu has been at the receiving end of trolling from BJP supporters who used her religious identity to attack her political views. Trolls have often used her Muslim name 'Nakhat Khan' as an insult.