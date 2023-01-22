Actor Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has said he broke more than 30 bones in his body when he was accidentally run over by a snow plough on New Year's Day.

Giving an update on his recovery, the Avengers actor said his "morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years", and shared a photo lying in a hospital bed.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries while clearing snow outside his home in Nevada.

For days he was listed as critical.

The actor, who turned 52 a week after the accident, is best known for playing the bow and arrow-wielding Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel franchise.

On Instagram, he said the incident had been a "tragedy for my entire family" but had transformed into "uniting actionable love".

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," he wrote, thanking everyone for their "messages and thoughtfulness".

Many celebrities have written messages of support to Renner, including his Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

"Your a champion mate! We love you", Hemsworth wrote, while Evans exclaimed how tough Renner was, and asked: "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???"

Sensitivities around his recovery led to promotional images of his TV show, Mayor of Kingstown, being edited to remove injuries from his face.

The accident happened after a New Year storm hit the US, killing dozens of people and dumping heavy snowfall across several states.

Renner used his own snow plough to rescue a family member who was driving his car, but had got stuck in the snow near his house.

Renner successfully towed the car free, but when he got out, the plough began to move while empty, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at the time.

Renner was trying to get back into the driver's seat to stop it moving, when the "extremely large" piece of equipment ran him over, Mr Balaam said.

Days later, Renner posted a photo of his heavily bruised face, saying he was "too messed up now to type", but thanking supporters for their "kind words".