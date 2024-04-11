Actor Jason Bateman had hardest time figuring out what state Chiefs, Royals call home

Actor Don Cheadle joined the “SmartLess” podcast this week and noted he is currently working on a project in Atlanta called “Fight Night.”

The podcast hosts are all Hollywood stars: Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. But a question for Cheadle was one everyone can relate to — the weather.

Cheadle shot his Marvel movies in Atlanta (as War Machine), and Hayes wanted to do how it was working in the summer in that heat.

“Yeah, it’s brutal. I’m from Kansas City, Missouri, where it’s 98 degrees and 98% humidity, so I was born for this,” Cheadle said.

Bateman, who starred in “Ozark” and “Arrested Development,” later shared a geography “fact” he recently learned about Kansas City.

“Somebody told me the other day that Kansas City is actually split right down the middle, the border between Kansas and Missouri,” Bateman said, before he was interrupted by Arnett.

“JB you still don’t have it,” Arnett said. “You still haven’t got it.”

“That’s a whiff,” said Cheadle, who also has starred in “Hotel Rwanda” and “Out of Sight.” “No, there’s one in Kansas and there’s a Kansas City in Missouri. Two different. I mean they’re close.”

“Wait, there’s different places called Kansas City?” Bateman asked in wonderment. “Fifty-four years old and I’m just now getting clarity on this. Let’s do it publicly. There are two places called Kansas City, one’s in Missouri, one’s in Kansas.”

Cheadle said: “Yeah.”

“And which one’s got the Chiefs?” Bateman asked. “Which one’s got the Royals?”

Cheadle correctly noted Missouri is home to both. There was no mention week’s stadium tax or things might have really gone off the rails.

Bateman still had questions.

“But what sports team does Kansas City, Kansas have? The Royals?” Bateman asked. “No, honestly, is it the Royals?”

Arnett said: “No that’s also Missouri.”

Bateman added: “So Kansas City, Kansas has nothing. Is that correct? No sports teams, no professional sports teams. I’ll let it rest now.”

It got better as Sean Hayes checked Wikipedia for the answer and read from the entry that said: “Kansas City has had teams in all five of the major professional sports leagues; three major league teams remain today.”

Story continues

“Is that Missouri or is that Kansas?” Bateman asked.

Hayes then incorrectly said it was in Kansas.

“Wait, who’s in Kansas City, Kansas?” Arnett joked.

This all sounded like a scene from “Arrested Development.”

But wait until Bateman finds out Sporting Kansas City plays in Kansas City, Kansas but has a match Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s really going to be confused.

The whole conversation was hilarious, although Bateman apologized to listeners for bogging down the podcast with talk of Kansas City’s geography and sports teams.

Here is the conversation and be aware that there is cursing. But it is funny.

By the way, “Ozark” was set in Missouri.