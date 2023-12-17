Actor Jack Axelrod, Best Known for “General Hospital ”and“ Grey's Anatomy”, Dead at 93

"We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles and recite Shakespearean sonnets," Axelrod's representative, Jennifer Garland, recalled of the actor

Byron Cohen via Getty Jack Axelrod

Actor Jack Axelrod has died at the age of 93.

His representative, Jennifer Garland, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly, saying that he died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.

"I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family," Garland said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles and recite Shakespearean sonnets."

Axelrod — who is best known for his roles in General Hospital and Grey's Anatomy — began taking acting courses at the University of California, Berkeley, before becoming a licensed architect in Washington, according to his profile on IMDB. However, his unwavering passion for acting led him to take a six-year acting course with German actress Uta Hagen at drama school Herbert Berghof Studio in New York City.

Everett Collection Jack Axelrod and Katherine Heigl as seen on the 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 'Let the Truth Sting'.

Related: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

After graduating, Axelrod would take on acting roles in various theaters while also working as an architect, per IMDB. He built up his acting résumé and eventually got his big break by starring in the 1971 Woody Allen film Bananas.

Axelrod went on to appear in numerous TV series and movies throughout his years as an actor, most notably scoring a recurring role in General Hospital as mob boss Victor Jerome. He also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy — where he played a comatose elderly patient named Charlie Yost — and in My Name Is Earl as the Electrolarynx Guy.

Everett Collection Jack Axelrod in 'It's a Miserable Life.'

Related: Billy Miller, Soap Opera Star Known for 'The Young and the Restless' and 'General Hospital,' Dead at 43

In addition, Axelrod made guest appearances in a long list of shows including Dallas, Dynasty, Boy Meets World, Murphy Brown, Alias, Frasier, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Scrubs, Private Practice, Dexter and Shameless.

Story continues

He also appeared in several movies including Hancock (2008), Labor Pains (2009), Little Fockers (2010), Fred & Vinnie (2011), Super 8 (2011) and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).

Paul Sarkis/Showtime/courtesy Everett Collection Jack Axelrod in 'It's a Miserable Life.'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He starred in several Broadway and Off Broadway shows, including a 1969 production of Macbeth, where he played Banquo, per EW. He appeared in the play Gandhi, which made its way to Broadway.

Axelrod would go on to share his love of acting with the next generation, serving in the theater departments of several universities over the years including Boston University, Penn State University, Temple University, CalState Northridge & Bakersfield, Cal Arts and Brandeis University, per IMDB. He also was a guest teacher at the Aaron Speiser Acting Studio in Los Angeles prior to his death.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.