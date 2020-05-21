Actor Hagen Mills dies in attempted murder-suicide

Actor Hagen Mills has killed himself after shooting and wounding the mother of his young daughter.

Officers from Mayfield Police Department in the US state of Kentucky were called on Tuesday evening and were met outside the home by Erica Price.

The 34-year-old has a four-year-old daughter with Mills.

She was shot in her chest and arm and she told officers that Mills had shot her and was inside the home.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene and Ms Price is in hospital in a stable condition.

Ms Price's mother and daughter were at the home during the shooting but were not hurt.

Police said Mills' motive is unknown but confirmed the incident is being treated as an attempted murder-suicide.

Mills, 29, was born and raised in Kentucky before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

In 2016, he appeared in the first episode of Baskets, a black comedy which also starred Zach Galifianakis.

According to his IMDB page, he also appeared in 2013 crime film Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.

Most recently, Mills had a supporting role in the independent horror film Starlight, which is set to be released in August.

