Actor Gary Busey Charged With Sex Crimes Following Horror Film Convention

Actor Gary Busey faces sex crime charges pertaining to his appearance at a horror film convention in New Jersey.

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said according to the Philadelphia Inquirer which reported that the actor allegedly groped two people.

Busey is no stranger to accusations—in 2016, five Apprentice employees told The Daily Beast that he sexually assaulted a female employee while he was on the show.

This time, Busey, of Malibu, California, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of a criminal attempt of sexual contact, and another count of harassment, police said in a statement.

Authorities added that the charges are related to his stay at a Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

He was a featured guest at Monster-Mania Convention, which is a horror film and memorabilia convention hosted in Cherry Hill. Busey has starred in films including The Buddy Holly Story, Lethal Weapon and Point Break.

Busey’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment from The Daily Beast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

