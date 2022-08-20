Actor Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual contact in New Jersey, police say

Gary Busey during the "Only Human - A #Blessed New Musical" sneak peek at the Yard Herald Square on Sept. 17, 2019, in New York City. (Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Gary Busey faces sexual offense charges based on his conduct at the Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey, according to the Cherry Hill Police Department on Saturday.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as the drama "The Buddy Holly Story" and the action movie "Lethal Weapon," was a guest at the convention that ran from Aug. 12 to Sunday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Cherry Hill, N.J. Police said 78-year-old Busey has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

"It was about contact," said Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It was about touching."

Busey's representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Busey was nominated for best actor for "The Buddy Holly Story" in 1978. The actor first started as a musician, making the trek to Hollywood from Tulsa, Okla., in 1966 as a singing drummer, according to Busey's website. His band, Carp, ended up getting a deal with Epic Records. After the band broke up, Busey pursued film and TV roles.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.