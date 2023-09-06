Actor Gary Busey allegedly involved in hit-and-run car accident in Malibu

Actor Gary Busey is accused of being involved in a hit-and-run collision in Malibu.

Busey, 79, allegedly collided with another driver on Aug. 30 in the late afternoon while driving a blue Volvo, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department provided to USA TODAY. The driver identified Busey and said that "he refused to stop after the collision occurred and refused to provide proof of registration and financial responsibility," per the news release.

The incident occurred on the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, which is where the Malibu Pier is located.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Busey for comment.

Actor Gary Busey and Steffanie Sampson pose together at the premiere of the film "John Wick: Chapter 2," on Jan. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to reach out to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station's Traffic Investigations Office at 818-878-1808.

In 2015, the LA County Sheriff's Department said that Busey had struck and slightly injured woman with his car while backing out of a shopping center parking lot in Malibu. She was treated at the scene and released. Last year, he was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment at the Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey.

Busey was nominated for an Academy Award for playing Buddy Holly in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gary Busey accused in hit-and-run accident in Malibu