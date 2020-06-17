Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Three Women

Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters

Actor Danny Masterson, a star of That ’70s Show, has been charged with raping three women, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Masterson allegedly forcibly raped the unnamed women—a 23-year-old, a 28-year-old, and another 23-year-old—between 2001 and 2003. His arraignment is scheduled for September, and if he’s convicted, he’ll face a minimum of 45 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How the Church of Scientology Went After Danny Masterson’s Rape Accusers

The District Attorney’s office also noted it declined to file charges against Masterson in two additional cases—one for lack of evidence and one due to the passage of the statute of limitations.

Masterson’s attorney denied the allegations in a statement: “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

The actor was fired from Netflix’s show The Ranch when the allegations originally broke in 2017. The accusations against Masterson are notable for their involvement of the Church of Scientology, which has gone after his accusers in an alleged attempt to silence them. Masterson is a member of the religious organization.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.