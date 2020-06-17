Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping 3 Women By Los Angeles D.A., Faces 45 Years To Life In Prison

Click here to read the full article.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced today that actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents at his home between 2001 and 2003.

The D.A.’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

The That ’70s Show star was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. The case was filed for warrant yesterday.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, according to the complaint.

In April 2003, the complaint states, “Masterson allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman and sometime between October and December of that year he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home.”

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting the case, said all of the alleged crimes occurred at the defendant’s home.

If convicted as charged, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

