Actor Danny Masterson appears in court, lawyer denounces rape charges

Actor Danny Masterson, charged with raping three women and best known for playing sarcastic teen Steven Hyde on "That '70s Show," made his first appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, where his attorney declared him innocent and denounced his rape charges as "politicized."

Masterson, 44, who has been free on bail since his June arrest, stood in court in a blue suit and face mask next to attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum, as the three women sat in the gallery.

Masterson did not enter a plea, but Mesereau said the charges, based on events nearly 20 years old, were the result of unfair hype from media outlets and pressure to prosecute his client as Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces an election.

Actor Danny Masterson, left, stands with his attorney, Thomas Mesereau as he is arraigned on rape charges at Los Angeles Superior Court, in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. More

"There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case," said Mesereau, who also represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their sexual misconduct cases. "He is absolutely not guilty and we're going to prove it."

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting the case, called the statements "pure speculation, with no basis in fact."

Mesereau spoke as the judge was considering media requests to allow media cameras in court, which he approved.

Mesereau argued that the media presence would be unfairly prejudicial to Masterson and taint potential jurors.

More: ‘Melrose Place’ actress Amy Locane resentenced to 8 years in prison for fatal DWI crash

"We want to do anything we can to tone down the cameras and the circus-like atmosphere that have pervaded this case," the attorney said. "We're just trying to protect his rights."

Superior Court Judge Miguel T. Espinoza also denied a request from the defense for a protective order sealing case files and preventing police, prosecutors and potential witnesses from revealing case information to the media, but said he would reconsider similar request later.

The defense has filed documents asking the criminal complaint against Masterson be thrown out as insufficient. A hearing on the issue will be held before Masterson is asked to enter a plea.

More: Cardi B files to divorce Offset, seeks custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture

About 20 friends and supporters accompanied Masterson to court, standing in the courthouse hall with him as he awaited the hearing, but only a few were allowed inside the courtroom because of coronavirus distancing requirements.

He spoke only to answer "yes" to the judge's questions.

In June, Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. He is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, according to the district attorney's complaint. He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, as well as a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his home sometime between October and December of 2003

According to Mueller, all of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson's home in Hollywood Hills. If convicted as charged, the actor faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Neither Masterson and his attorneys, nor the three women, spoke to reporters outside of court on Friday.

The alleged rapes occurred at the height of Masterson’s fame as he starred on the retro sitcom “That ’70s Show” alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace. The series ran on Fox TV from 1998 to 2006 and has had a long afterlife in reruns.

He had reunited with Kutcher on the Netflix western sitcom “The Ranch” when the LAPD investigation of him was revealed in March 2017. The news did not have immediate career repercussions for Masterson, but later in the year, after allegations against Harvey Weinstein shook Hollywood’s culture, he was written off the show.

Story continues