Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 after long illness: 'We are heartbroken'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died after a "long illness," his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 67.

Gottfried, who became known for his shrill voice and roles in "Aladdin," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and as the voice of the Aflac duck in commercials, died Tuesday afternoon of recurrent ventricular tachycardia caused by myotonic dystrophy type 2, longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

The comedian's family shared news of his death Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account.

"We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family said. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

The heart rhythm condition is "caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart," according to Mayo Clinic. In some cases, the rapid heartbeat caused by ventricular tachycardia can prevent the heart from pumping enough blood into the body, leading to shortness of breath, lightheadedness, loss of consciousness or even cardiac arrest.

Gottfried first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV and in a brief stint as a cast member of NBC's “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. He also did frequent voiceover work in children’s television and movies, most famously as the parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film “Aladdin.”

“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but," said Frank Santopadre, Gilbert’s friend and co-host of "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast," in a statement. "Those who loved him and were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder."

Gottfried's brash humor didn't always work in the comedian's favor. Aflac, a prominent insurance company, dumped Gottfried in March 2011 after he sent offensive tweets following a Japanese tsunami. "I just split up with my girlfriend, but like the Japanese say, 'They'll be another one floating by any minute now,'" he wrote. Aflac responded in a statement that Gottfried's comments lacked humor and did not represent the opinions of anyone at the company.

"Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander, who appeared with Gottfried in the animated comedy series "Dilbert" and the Baywatch spoof sitcom "Son of the Beach," took to Twitter Tuesday to mourn him.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily," Alexander wrote. "What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. "

Comedy world loses Gottfried, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson

Gottfried's death isn't the only tragedy to touch the world of comedy in recent months: "Full House" star Bob Saget and "Baskets" comedian Louie Anderson died earlier this year. The Emmy-nominated actor paid tribute to his funny friends in a January tweet, which included a sweet photo of the trio.

"This photo is very sad now," Gottfried wrote. "RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed."

Saget died of head trauma Jan. 9, while Anderson died of complications from cancer Jan. 21.

Contributing: Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press; Jessica Durando and Ashley M. Williams, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gilbert Gottfried dead: 'Aladdin' actor dies after 'long illness'

