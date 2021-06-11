Actor-comedian Danish Sait announces marriage to fiancée Anya Rangaswami

Popular television host, actor, and comedian Danish Sait married his fiancÃ©e Anya Rangaswami in a small ceremony. According to NDTV, the couple registered their marriage on Wednesday, 9 June, and exchanged rings in front of their families and close friends the following day.

The couple opted for a low-key wedding, keeping in mind the COVID-19 norms and protocols. They also shared photos from the ceremony with their face masks on.

Taking to his social media account, Sait announced the amazing news with his fans and followers. He shared two pictures from the wedding ceremony and wrote, "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family and friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love".

For the unversed, Sait's wife Anya is a graphic designer by profession and lives in Mumbai.

The news of the much-in-love couple's wedding went viral after Danish's actress-sister Kubbra Sait congratulated the newly-weds on social media. She posted a note on Instagram saying, "The babies are married...Wish you both the best forever to come".

Soon after, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. Among the many celebrities, actress Anushka Sharma showed her love for the two saying "Congratulations guys" with a red heart and hug icon. While Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations and lots of love to you both". Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra and Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor too wished Danish and Anya.

The coupled had announced their engagement last year in December.

Apart from being a comedian and an actor, Sait has worked in a film titled French Biriyani that released in 2020. He was also part of the web-series Afsos.

