Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of 'Black Panther,' dies at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who rose to screen prominence as the star of "Black Panther," has died.

Boseman had been battling cancer since 2016, according to the actor's account. His publicist confirmed his death.

MORE: Lupita Nyong'o praises 'our king' Chadwick Boseman for 'Black Panther' success

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement said on the actor's official Twitter account. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement continued. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman died in his home with his wife and family, according to the statement.

The actor had not publicly released he was battling cancer before his death. He was 43 years old, according to The Associated Press.

View photos PHOTO: In this file photo taken on Jan. 29, 2018, actor Chadwick Boseman attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios 'Black Panther,' in Hollywood. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, File) More

Boseman's first starring role in film came as Cleveland Browns running back Ernie Davis in "The Express: The Ernie Davis Story" in 2008. He gained more plaudits as the star of another sports biography in 2013, this time playing barrier-breaking baseball player Jackie Robinson in "42." MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday.

But Boseman found his biggest box office success and worldwide star status as King T'Challa, the titular superhero Black Panther, in the Marvel film series. He made his first appearance as the character in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 before starring in his own standalone film two years later.

SLIDESHOW: Chadwick Boseman, Sumner Redstone and other notable people who died in 2020

"Black Panther" was released in 2018 and smashed records with a box office total of more than $1.3 billion. It was also nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards, almost unheard of for a so-called superhero movie, and won Oscars for best costume design, best production design and best original score.

The movie won best outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

View photos PHOTO: Chadwick Boseman stars in the 2018 film, 'Black Panther.' (Marvel Studios) More

In the message announcing his death, the statement said, "It was the honor of his life to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Co-star Lupito Nyongo wrote on Instagram about Boseman following the blockbuster's opening in 2018, saying, "I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T'Challa. You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear."

MORE: 'Black Panther' sequel to hit theaters in 2022

Boseman would appear in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" as the character as well.

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family," Marvel Studios wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

His Marvel co-stars Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo each shared condolences on Twitter.

"I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god," Cheadle, who plays War Machine, tweeted.

View photos PHOTO: In this file photo taken on June 3, 2019, actor Chadwick Boseman attends Netflix's 'The Black Godfather' premiere at Paramount Studios Theatre in Los Angeles. (Lisa O'connor/AFP via Getty Images, File) More

Story continues