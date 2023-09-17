Actor Billy Miller Remembered By Daytime Drama Colleagues For His Talent, Warmth

Soap star Billy Miller was remembered today by his daytime drama colleagues for his talent, great humor, and his warm and charming personality.

Miller died Friday at age 43 in Austin, Texas, with word just reaching the public today. He was a three-time Daytime Emmys winner, and appeared on “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” among many other shows.

More from Deadline

Some of the reactions from social media:

“General Hospital” costar Nancy Lee Grahn, posted her condolences. “So very sorry to hear this very sad and unexpected news. I would like very much for my beloved General Hospital to have no more of it. #RIPBillyMiller“

Eileen Davidson of Y&R remembered Miller’s humor. “I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. I’m gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

Jason Thompson, who took over the role of Billy Abbott three years after Miller’s exit: “I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends.”

The Bold and the Beautiful head writer Bradley Bell released a statement. “Billy Miller was a great man and a gifted actor. Billy left an indelible mark on The Young and the Restless with his brilliant portrayal of Billy Abbott. He will be sorely missed.”

Stephen Nichols starred opposite Miller on “The Young and the Restless” recalled Miller’s warmth. “Oh, Billy Miller. I so enjoyed his fun-loving spirit and immense talent. We had some good times. This is a great loss. Rest peacefully. Love to his family and all who loved him.”

Story continues

“General Hospital” costar Kathleen Gati said, “I am beyond sad to hear this tragic news.#BillyMiller was always so kind, professional and a wonderfully talented colleague @GeneralHospital Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Actor Michael Muhney of Y&R saluted his fellow statesman. “Billy, My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private.”

I always wanted to work with Billy Miller. I never met him but I respected his work as an artist. Tremendously talented. 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/MbJRXgt62T — Bryan James (@BryanJamezzz) September 17, 2023

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.