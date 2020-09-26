Actor Anupam Shyam Ojha thanks UP CM for providing help, via emotional letter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Famous TV actor Anupam Shyam Ojha, a resident of Pratapgarh, has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing financial assistance for his medical treatment when he was facing a financial crunch.

The actor also attached CM Yogi's photo in the letter. Ojha is undergoing treatment in Mumbai due to ill-health.

Due to lack of money, Ojha's treatment was getting affected following which CM Yogi provided him an assistance of Rs 20 lakh, to bear the full cost of treatment as soon as information was received.

The actor also congratulated Uttar Pradesh CM for announcing the construction of Film City in the State. (ANI)





























