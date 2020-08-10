Actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has tested positive for coronavirus on his 60th birthday.

"I want to make public that today... I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday (in) quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus ," he said on Twitter.

"I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible.

"I hope (the recommendations) allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that it is affecting so many people around the world."

Banderas added: "I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently released 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm.

"Big hug to everyone."

Banderas, who is well known for his roles in The Mask of Zorro and Puss in Boots, spends most of his time at his home in Cobham, Surrey.

He is the latest Hollywood star to announce they have tested positive for coronavirus, after the likes of Tom Hanks and Idris Elba .