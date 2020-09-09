Actor Anthony Edwards Lists NYC Penthouse at a Loss

Award-winning actor Anthony Edwards, best known for his roles as Goose in “Top Gun” and, later, Dr. Mark Greene on the first eight seasons of the prime time hospital drama “ER,” must really want to move — he’s currently staring down the barrel of a bank-account-busting loss on the sale of his duplex penthouse in New York’s affluent Carnegie Hill neighborhood. The three-bedroom and 3.5-bath penthouse is listed at $7.65 million, almost a million dollars less than the $8.52 million he paid for the place in 2015. Despite the fact that the actor stands to lose a pretty penny on the sale, Edwards’ former property is a unique penthouse with three private terraces set atop a stately brick and limestone building known as Philip House.

Designed by noted designer Victoria Hagan, the slightly-more-than 2,700 sq. ft. aerie’s focal point is perhaps the 32-foot-long living and dining area. The chicly minimalist room enjoys a soaring 16-foot double-height ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace that’s framed by a fetching antique limestone mantel. Nearby French doors, which are topped by a stylish arched window, lead out to a 450 sq. ft. west-facing terrace. Located separately from the living and dining room, the clean-lined kitchen features Belgian bluestone countertops and a mix of light wood and white lacquer cabinets along with the usual array of luxury designer appliances.

A main floor guest bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and terrace access, while the second floor includes another guest bedroom and bath plus a lounge/media room that could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. Also located upstairs, the sprawling master suite features a small sitting room with a private terrace, an up-to-date white-marble bathroom and, in the bedroom, direct access to the penthouse’s third and largest terrace all — 686 square feet of it.

Originally designed by the architecture firm Sugarman & Berger, Phillip House was completed in the late 1920s and converted to high-end condos in 2013. In addition to 24-hour doorman services and an attended lobby, the apartment house’s 17,000 square feet of amenities include a rooftop club room, a landscaped rooftop terrace, a fitness center, a children’s playroom, a music practice room and cold storage for grocery and flower deliveries.

Edwards told the Wall Street Journal in 2018 that he moved to New York sometime around 2001 and largely dropped out of acting for a decade in order to be a stay-at-home dad. However, he’s made some recent appearances on the first season of the television mini-series “Law & Order True Crime,” landed a recurring role on “Designated Survivor” and, in 2018, fulfilled a long-standing ambition to act in theater, making his Broadway debut in the revival of “Children of a Lesser God”.

However, with Broadway shut down for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards might be trading the Great White Way for a return to Tinseltown or, like so many, considering a move to the suburbs. Either way, hopefully he’s not waiting on his penthouse to sell in Manhattan’s slow-moving market in order to do so.

Elizabeth Van Hiel and Aaron Allen of Elegran hold the exclusive listing.

Launch Gallery: Inside Anthony Edwards' Midtown Condo

More from Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.