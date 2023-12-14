Actor André Braugher's cause of death revealed

André Braugher's cause of death has been revealed.

A representative for the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street" actor confirmed to USA TODAY on Thursday that Braugher died of lung cancer. Braugher, who was 61, died Monday.

The Emmy-winning actor's longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, shared with USA TODAY at the time of Braugher's death that he had died after a brief illness.

Born in Chicago in 1962, the Stanford- and Juilliard-educated Braugher found his breakthrough movie role in the 1989 film "Glory," in which he starred opposite Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.

But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in "Homicide," a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create "The Wire." The 11-time Emmy-nominated actor won his first Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 1998 for his portrayal of Pembleton in "Homicide."

Actor Andre Braugher accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on 'Thief' at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.

His second win came in 2006, when he earned an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie category for playing Nick Atwater in the FX miniseries "Thief."

Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Raymond Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021 on Fox and NBC.

He earned four Emmy nominations for playing the deadpan Capt. Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The beloved series also featured Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

The actor is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and their three songs, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, in which he served on the board.

