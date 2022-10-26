ACTO Recognized as “Life Sciences Commercial Analytics and AI Trailblazer” by Everest Group

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTO, the #1 learning platform in Life Sciences, has been recognized as a Trailblazer in Life Sciences Commercial Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Everest Group, a leading global research firm focused exclusively on strategic IT, business process, and engineering services.

In its “Start-ups Creating Buzz in the Life Sciences Commercial Technology” 2022 market report, Everest Group analyzed 47 technology start-ups offering proprietary Life Sciences Commercial Analytics & AI solutions focusing on their core capabilities and market impact. After a comprehensive evaluation, Everest Group shortlisted 17 vendors as high-potential start-ups. Of this group, only seven were recognized as Trailblazers, including ACTO – selected as a leader in the transformation of commercial operations in pharmaceutical and medical device organizations providing a Life Sciences-focused learning platform with built-in analytics and AI solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group for our innovation in Life Sciences software and as the only learning platform provider named a Trailblazer in this report," says Path Khanna, CEO ACTO. "This is an important acknowledgment of ACTO's investments in analytics and AI, which include our recently launched AI-powered conversational assistant that helps pharma reps learn in the flow of work and our deep analytics that tie training to field rep performance."

Analytics & AI solutions have immense potential to support sales and marketing teams analyze large-scale unstructured data, providing a much more comprehensive and impactful view. Commercial operations can also harness its capabilities to get real-time insights into improving the productivity of field sales, adapting to customer needs, and managing the changing market.

Currently, technologies in the commercial space lack real-time or data integration capabilities specific to the Life Sciences domain, making it difficult for organizations to get insights to attain the highest return on their commercialization efforts.

“Focus on delivering hyper-personalized customer experience is pushing Life Sciences enterprises to transform their commercial technology landscape. Interestingly, start-ups and niche commercial technology vendors are starting to gain significant mindshare with life sciences enterprises as they make targeted bets to address whitespaces in the commercial technology domain with their unique domain and experience-centric IP and value proposition,” according to Chunky Satija, Vice President, Everest Group. "ACTO offers a SaaS platform specific for Life Sciences commercial stakeholder training and learning management, focusing on intelligent content management capabilities and conversational assistant for learning support, thus getting featured as a Trailblazer in Life Sciences Commercial Analytics & AI Trailblazers assessment.”

AI and analytics have become imperative for competitiveness and effectiveness in commercial operations. The only way to overcome the challenge of managing colossal data is through harnessing the power of AI, which can lead to collecting valuable data and insights.

About ACTO:

ACTO, the #1 learning platform for Life Sciences, helps educate and engage learners through unified touch points and journeys, which reduces risk, improves efficiency and boosts the effectiveness. With ACTO, commercial and clinical leaders can draw deep, powerful insights to improve performance by consolidating learning into an omnichannel experience.

