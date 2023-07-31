Activity Centre receives annual $20,000 foundation grant

While no groups or organizations from the Ridgetown and East Kent area received funding in the spring round of the Chatham-Kent Community Foundation and the South Kent Wind Community Fund, the Ridgetown and Area Adult Activity Centre was issued its third cheque for its five-year grant.

The Adult Activity Centre received $20,000 at the CKCF annual general meeting as a part of a $100,000 grant awarded in 2021.

The Chatham Kent and South Kent Wind foundations provided the multi-year funding to assist the Adult Activity Centre in its transition into its new Erie St. home, which opened in July 2022.

The CKCF fund provides $15,000, and the SKWCF $5,000 annually as the funding is spread out over five years.

The Adult Activity Centre provides affordable and accessible programming and services to members, open to all area residents aged 45 and older.

The new facility was designed with adaptability in mind as each room is multi-purpose and movable, the floors have specialized cushioning, members have access to technologies and an accessible washroom.

The centre has partnered with community groups to allow members to swim, bowl and play pickleball in their facilities.

The Chatham Kent Community and South Kent Wind Farm Community Funds announced 41 recipients would share more than $350,000 in total funds in their Spring 2023 round of grants.

“We are pleased to have granted over $574,000 last year, and we are proud to start 2023 with $350,000 in our Spring Grant round to help support charitable organizations in Chatham-Kent,” said Chris Pegg, CKCF Executive Director.

However, there were very few applications from organizations in East Kent in this round of the grant program.

Several groups have received funding since the CKCF program began in 1993, as the East Kent Memorial Arena was one of the eight recipients in the inaugural round of grants.

One local initiative benefits from one of the Spring grants as FreeHelpCK received $10,000 to purchase supplies for its 10 food pantries, including one in Ridgetown set up at the Legion.Funding will also allow FreeHelpCK to build four more pantries in locations to be determined.

Story continues

The CKCF will accept applications for the Fall Grant Round between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30 online at www.ChathamKentCommunityFoundation.ca.

If your organization is interested in receiving funding in this next round of grants, visit the CKCF website to learn all about the program and for eligibility details.

Among the 41 grant recipients in the Spring round were the Blenheim Youth Centre ($10,500), the Historical Society of Blenheim and District ($6,283) and the Blenheim and Community Senior Citizens Group ($5,000).

The Youth Centre is putting its grant summer program supplies and materials, travel, field trips and promotions, and the Historical Society is using its donation to digitize over 130 years of indexes, newspapers and images while the Senior Citizens Group is purchasing modernized bridge equipment with its allotment.

Other notable grant recipients include:

-- Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation of C-K - $21,900 to set up three locations in Chatham-Kent to enable adults and children to have access to amphibious wheelchairs and Mobi Mats to be able to get in the water.

-- Municipality of Chatham-Kent - $15,000 to establish a Public Art Grant.

-- Four Counties Health Services Foundation - $12,000 to purchase one of nine electrocardiogram monitors for the emergency department.

-- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation - $10,000 to purchase an operating room surgical table with Bariatric Extensions.

-- Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority - $10,000 to purchase equipment and supplies and to fund building maintenance for conservation and heritage programming at C.M. Wilson Learning Centre.

-- NeighbourLink Chatham-Kent - $10,000 to send local children from needy families to the Kenesserie summer camp in the summer of 2023.

-- Reach Out Chatham Kent (ROCK) Missions $10,000 to establish a Drop-In Centre in Chatham and to purchase food, hygiene and First Aid supplies for its clients in outlying areas, including Ridgetown and Blenheim.

-- Chatham Kent & Lambton Children’s Water Festival - $3,000 to fund tents, security, golf carts, first aid support, entertainers, support for volunteers, materials for activity stations, brochures, signage, and busing, as elementary schools from across Chatham-Kent and Lambton County attend the annual fall event.

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News