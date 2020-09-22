Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

If you have been stuck at home for months with kids, odds are you are running out of activities to do with them. Even though there are tons of things to do outside, you still need indoor activities for the kids. It’s tough to keep children entertained without the usual hustle and bustle of everyday life such as school, organized sports, and playdates. One way to keep kids entertained and have fun with the whole family is board games. Many families have existed thus far without experiencing the simple joys of playing board games due to ever-present electronic games and distractions that are available. However, families have been gathering around the table to play good, old-fashioned board games for decades, and they are tons of fun. Traditional board games and newer games alike will provide some much-needed fun for you and your kids during this time spent at home. Want to pry your children away from the screen and video games? Take advantage of one of these cheap board game deals.

Today’s Best Board Game Deals

Wonder Forge Frozen 2 Surprise Slides Game

— $10, was $13

This game is a spin on the classic

concept featuring your favorite Frozen characters. Kids can play as Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and more. Players travel the Northuldra forest while slipping and sliding through Troll Valley and past the Dark Sea. The frozen slides can switch a player’s path at any time creating endless combinations of travel. This game is for two-four players and recommended for children ages three years and up.

— $17, was $30

Jenga is a strategy game for one or more players. Players carefully select wooden pieces from the stack and replace them to see how high they can get the tower before it tumbles. The loser is the person who causes it all to come crashing down. This game is recommended for players ages six and up.

— $13, was $15

